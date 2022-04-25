Highest paying jobs in Birmingham for high school graduates

(Stacker) - The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost.

Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Birmingham-Hoover, AL using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

#10. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Birmingham-Hoover, AL

Annual mean salary: $75,170

#309 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 500

National

Annual mean salary: $90,120

Employment: 240,290

Metros with highest average pay:

Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#9. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Birmingham-Hoover, AL

Annual mean salary: $82,830

#33 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $86,200

Employment: 24,730

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,290)

Kansas City, MO-KS ($113,590)

Urban Honolulu, HI ($113,480)

#8. Transportation inspectors

Birmingham-Hoover, AL

Annual mean salary: $83,890

#32 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $81,320

Employment: 27,360

Metros with highest average pay:

Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

#7. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Birmingham-Hoover, AL

Annual mean salary: $84,990

#34 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $79,660

Employment: 13,880

Metros with highest average pay:

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)

#6. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Birmingham-Hoover, AL

Annual mean salary: $86,460

#218 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 240

National

Annual mean salary: $97,180

Employment: 122,310

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#5. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Birmingham-Hoover, AL

Annual mean salary: $86,630

#108 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 530

National

Annual mean salary: $74,410

Employment: 114,930

Metros with highest average pay:

Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

Salinas, CA ($110,180)

North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

#4. Detectives and criminal investigators

Birmingham-Hoover, AL

Annual mean salary: $87,870

#105 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 200

National

Annual mean salary: $89,300

Employment: 105,980

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Birmingham-Hoover, AL

Annual mean salary: $109,560

#55 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 280

National

Annual mean salary: $105,100

Employment: 132,210

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#2. Commercial pilots

Birmingham-Hoover, AL

Annual mean salary: $113,870

#49 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

National

Annual mean salary: $110,830

Employment: 37,120

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

Savannah, GA ($177,450)

#1. Power distributors and dispatchers

Birmingham-Hoover, AL

Annual mean salary: $123,540

#3 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 180

National

Annual mean salary: $93,260

Employment: 9,940

Metros with highest average pay:

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)

Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)

