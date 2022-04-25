Highest paying jobs in Birmingham for high school graduates
(Stacker) - The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost.
Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Birmingham-Hoover, AL using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
#10. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Birmingham-Hoover, AL
- Annual mean salary: $75,170
- #309 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 500
National
- Annual mean salary: $90,120
- Employment: 240,290
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#9. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers
Birmingham-Hoover, AL
- Annual mean salary: $82,830
- #33 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $86,200
- Employment: 24,730
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,290)
- Kansas City, MO-KS ($113,590)
- Urban Honolulu, HI ($113,480)
#8. Transportation inspectors
Birmingham-Hoover, AL
- Annual mean salary: $83,890
- #32 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $81,320
- Employment: 27,360
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)
- Anchorage, AK ($108,140)
#7. Postmasters and mail superintendents
Birmingham-Hoover, AL
- Annual mean salary: $84,990
- #34 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $79,660
- Employment: 13,880
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)
#6. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Birmingham-Hoover, AL
- Annual mean salary: $86,460
- #218 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National
- Annual mean salary: $97,180
- Employment: 122,310
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
#5. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Birmingham-Hoover, AL
- Annual mean salary: $86,630
- #108 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 530
National
- Annual mean salary: $74,410
- Employment: 114,930
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
- Salinas, CA ($110,180)
- North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)
#4. Detectives and criminal investigators
Birmingham-Hoover, AL
- Annual mean salary: $87,870
- #105 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 200
National
- Annual mean salary: $89,300
- Employment: 105,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
- Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Birmingham-Hoover, AL
- Annual mean salary: $109,560
- #55 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 280
National
- Annual mean salary: $105,100
- Employment: 132,210
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
- Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#2. Commercial pilots
Birmingham-Hoover, AL
- Annual mean salary: $113,870
- #49 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $110,830
- Employment: 37,120
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
- Savannah, GA ($177,450)
#1. Power distributors and dispatchers
Birmingham-Hoover, AL
- Annual mean salary: $123,540
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $93,260
- Employment: 9,940
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)
- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)
- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.