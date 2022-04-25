LawCall
Highest paying jobs in Birmingham for high school graduates

(MGN)
By Stacker
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(Stacker) - The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost.

Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Birmingham-Hoover, AL using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

#10. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Birmingham-Hoover, AL

  • Annual mean salary: $75,170
  • #309 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 500

National

  • Annual mean salary: $90,120
  • Employment: 240,290
  • Metros with highest average pay:
  • Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
  • Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
  • New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#9. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Birmingham-Hoover, AL

  • Annual mean salary: $82,830
  • #33 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 60

National

  • Annual mean salary: $86,200
  • Employment: 24,730
  • Metros with highest average pay:
  • San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,290)
  • Kansas City, MO-KS ($113,590)
  • Urban Honolulu, HI ($113,480)

#8. Transportation inspectors

Birmingham-Hoover, AL

  • Annual mean salary: $83,890
  • #32 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 40

National

  • Annual mean salary: $81,320
  • Employment: 27,360
  • Metros with highest average pay:
  • Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)
  • Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)
  • Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

#7. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Birmingham-Hoover, AL

  • Annual mean salary: $84,990
  • #34 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 50

National

  • Annual mean salary: $79,660
  • Employment: 13,880
  • Metros with highest average pay:
  • Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
  • Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
  • San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)

#6. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Birmingham-Hoover, AL

  • Annual mean salary: $86,460
  • #218 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 240

National

  • Annual mean salary: $97,180
  • Employment: 122,310
  • Metros with highest average pay:
  • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
  • San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
  • Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#5. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Birmingham-Hoover, AL

  • Annual mean salary: $86,630
  • #108 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 530

National

  • Annual mean salary: $74,410
  • Employment: 114,930
  • Metros with highest average pay:
  • Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
  • Salinas, CA ($110,180)
  • North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

#4. Detectives and criminal investigators

Birmingham-Hoover, AL

  • Annual mean salary: $87,870
  • #105 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 200

National

  • Annual mean salary: $89,300
  • Employment: 105,980
  • Metros with highest average pay:
  • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
  • Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
  • Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Birmingham-Hoover, AL

  • Annual mean salary: $109,560
  • #55 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 280

National

  • Annual mean salary: $105,100
  • Employment: 132,210
  • Metros with highest average pay:
  • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
  • Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
  • Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#2. Commercial pilots

Birmingham-Hoover, AL

  • Annual mean salary: $113,870
  • #49 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 140

National

  • Annual mean salary: $110,830
  • Employment: 37,120
  • Metros with highest average pay:
  • San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
  • Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
  • Savannah, GA ($177,450)

#1. Power distributors and dispatchers

Birmingham-Hoover, AL

  • Annual mean salary: $123,540
  • #3 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 180

National

  • Annual mean salary: $93,260
  • Employment: 9,940
  • Metros with highest average pay:
  • Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)
  • Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)
  • Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)

