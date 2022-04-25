First Alert for scattered storms in west Alabama Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are starting the day off dry with mild temperatures. Fog isn’t a big threat across Central Alabama this morning, but you might encounter some patchy dense fog in parts of southwest Alabama. Temperatures are mild in the 50s and 60s this morning. You might need a light jacket to start the day, but you won’t need it this afternoon as temperatures warm into the 80s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear. We are watching a cold front to our west that is producing showers and storms in parts of east Texas, southeast Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Missouri. The cold front to our west is forecast to move into Central Alabama late this evening and into tomorrow morning. We will likely see a mostly sunny sky this morning with cloud cover slowly increasing throughout the day. Temperatures are going to remain above average with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. We want to give west Alabama a first alert for the potential to see widely scattered storms this afternoon and evening. Rain chance around 40% for mostly west Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a marginal threat for a few strong storms in northwest Alabama today. It is a threat level one out of five. Any storm that forms could produce gusty winds, lightning, small hail, and heavy rain. Isolated storms are possible in northwest Alabama after noon, but the best chance for showers and storms in northwest Alabama will likely occur after 3 PM. If you have any evening plans, you might want to grab an umbrella as the rain and storms advance to the southeast. Plan for temperatures to only cool into the 70s by 7 PM with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chance around 40%.

Showers and Storms Possible Tonight: We will likely see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms move through Central Alabama tonight into tomorrow morning. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 50s tomorrow morning as west-northwest winds move in. I think our best chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorms will occur during the first half of tomorrow. Rain will become more likely along and south of I-20/59. We could have a wet morning commute followed by a drier afternoon. Best chance for isolated showers and storms Tuesday afternoon will be in parts of Chilton, Coosa, Clay, Talladega, and Calhoun counties. Rainfall totals will likely end up around a quarter to a half inch in most spots. Lower totals are possible in east Alabama. Temperatures tomorrow will end up 10-15 degrees cooler behind the cold front with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph. Most of us will end up dry tomorrow evening as drier air moves in.

First Alert Weather (wbrc)

Sunny Wednesday: Wednesday is shaping up to be a beautiful day across Central Alabama. It’ll start off chilly with morning temperatures in the mid 40s. Some spots in north Alabama could dip into the lower 40s. You’ll need the jacket Wednesday morning. The good news about Wednesday is that we will see plenty of sunshine and very comfortable temperatures. Highs are forecast to warm into the mid 70s with low humidity levels.

Warming Up By the End of the Week: The second half of the week will bring us warmer temperatures. Highs are forecast to return to the 80s by Thursday and Friday afternoon. Overnight lows will also trend warmer from the 40s into the 50s. We should stay dry Thursday and Friday with a partly cloudy sky.

Next Big Thing: Our next chance for showers and storms will likely develop by this weekend as another system approaches the Southeast. We will introduce a 30% chance for widely scattered storms Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday are forecast to warm into the low to mid 80s. We could see a slightly higher chance for showers and storms next Sunday. Rain chance up at 40% with highs in the 80s. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out over the weekend, but I don’t see any organized threats for severe weather. We will update this forecast as we get closer to the weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.