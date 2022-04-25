Birmingham Police warning about guns stolen from vehicles

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say guns are being stolen from cars across the city. While they are working to stop the rising gun violence in the city, they need residents to be more vigilant.

Recently, BPD reported ten guns stolen from unattended vehicles in a three day span. Police say that is a lot of weapons ending up in the wrong hands, calling it “absolutely concerning.”

Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin says many times, those stolen weapons are used in various violent crimes.

“We’ve seen things such as robberies that happen, dealing with people that have weapons stolen from them, as well as homicides, so don’t let your weapon end up in the wrong hands,” he said.

The sergeant says many of the cars involved in the thefts were simply unlocked.

“We have criminals that go around and they just tug on car doors, hoping that a door is unlocked and a lot of times, they are successful,” said Sgt. Mauldin.

They are urging people to understand these people are out there and gun owners need to be extra cautious.

“We encourage anybody that’s a gun owner: Be responsible, lock that weapon away,” said Sgt. Mauldin. “You don’t want your gun to end up in the wrong hand.”

Right now, Birmingham Police are giving away free gun locks at their south precinct, located at 1320 19th Street South. You can also call (205) 254-2793 for more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.