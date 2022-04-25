LawCall
Birmingham Police investigate after shooting victim wrecks in yard

Birmingham PD investigate shooting in 8300 block of 4th Avenue South
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a shooting victim wrecked in a yard on the east side of town.

Police arrived around 2:15 p.m. Monday to the 8300 block of 4th Avenue South and found a vehicle in the front yard of a home.

Officers confirmed the man was shot in the leg.

No one is in custody.

