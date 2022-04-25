LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Birmingham homicide investigation underway

Homicide investigation in the 800 block of 3rd Ave
Homicide investigation in the 800 block of 3rd Ave(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed early Monday morning in Birmingham according to police.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 3rd Ave.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where they died.

Police have not released details about how the person died.

No arrest has been made.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight shooting, 2 females injured
Coast Guard searching for 3 missing kids in New Orleans
Police in Hueytown are investigating after an Arby’s employee allegedly threw hot grease on a...
Hueytown PD: Arby’s employee throws hot grease on customer
Woodlawn High School moving to remote learning
Woodlawn High School moving to remote learning on Monday
Person shot, killed near downtown Birmingham
Person shot, killed near downtown Birmingham

Latest News

The family of Iderrika Finley celebrated what would have been her 26th birthday Sunday, a year...
Remembering Iderrika Finley on her 26th birthday
AAA is giving tips on how to save fuel when out on the road for summer travel.
How to save fuel when traveling on the road
Remembering Iderrika Finley
Remembering Iderrika Finley
Ross Chastain wins the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
Ross Chastain wins the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway