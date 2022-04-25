Birmingham homicide investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed early Monday morning in Birmingham according to police.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 3rd Ave.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where they died.

Police have not released details about how the person died.

No arrest has been made.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

