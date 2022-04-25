LawCall
Biden to honor Stanley Cup winners Tampa Bay Lightning at White House

President Joe Biden is shown arriving in Portland on Thursday. The president will salute the Tampa Bay Lightning at the White House on Monday.(KPTV)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House to celebrate their 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships.

The event will be held on the South Lawn on Monday.

Presidents traditionally welcome champion sports teams to the White House to celebrate their victories, though restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic led to the curtailing of those events.

Lightning fans are hoping for a three-peat as the team has again clinched an NHL playoff spot.

The Lightning is the second Tampa-area team to visit the White House within a year. Back in July, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited Biden for a belated celebration of their Super Bowl win in February 2021.

