Barons player tries southern staples on off day in Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Barons are playing baseball six days a week!

Enough to work up a big appetite!

With a lot of the players new to the Magic City, WBRC is taking some of the athletes on a foodie tour around Birmingham.

We’re kicking it off at Demetri’s in Homewood.

What seems normal to us like grits and fried green tomatoes isn’t normally on the menu where Barons Infielder Luis Curbelo is from.

Let’s dig in.

After a series win against Biloxi, infielder, Luis Curbelo is ready to re-fuel with some of Alabama’s most popular dishes.

“This is exciting I’m ready for it,” Curbelo said.

The pro baseball player from Puerto Rico is a little skeptical about kicking things off with grits...

“It does look good, but...,” Curbelo added.

So we added some cheese, because well, why not!

“Here we go,” Curbelo said.

Curbelo seemed pleasantly surprised with this southern staple.

“Wow, that’s pretty good,” he said. “I”m not lying, that’s pretty good.”

Now to the smoked wings, which Demetri’s is known for.

“Wow, yeah the guys gotta try this place,” Curbelo said.

While trying this new cuisine, Curbelo finds something that tastes like home-- the outer pork.

“This reminds me of Puerto Rico, we call it the the chicharon,” Curbelo said. “It’s just cunchy and goes with your meal.”

Curbelo’s diet consists of a lot of protein, but he can’t forget his greens...

So let’s taste the turnips.

“Kind like green beans is that close?” Curbelo asked about the turnip greens. “I didn’t think it was going to taste like that going into it, pretty good.”

Demetri’s knocked Curbelo’s first Alabama-inspired meal out of the park.

“Oh that’s when you know its good,” Curbelo said.

The first baseman can’t wait for seconds!

“I think we should start getting more of this at the field,” he added with a laugh.

Curbelo left full and happy, and even got to sign a few autographs for Barons fans.

The guys are back at Regions May 3!

