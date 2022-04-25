50-year-old Gadsden man killed in single-vehicle accident

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 50-year-old Gadsden man died in a single-truck accident in Etowah County, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said at approximately 12:45 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, Daniel Alfred Duke, 50, was killed when his truck left the road, struck a ditch and overturned.

Duke, who troopers said was not using his seat belt, was ejected, and died at the scene.

The crash occurred on Fairview Road near Owens Road, approximately four miles north of Gadsden, in Etowah County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

