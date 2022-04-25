LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

50-year-old Gadsden man killed in single-vehicle accident

(KFDA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 50-year-old Gadsden man died in a single-truck accident in Etowah County, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said at approximately 12:45 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, Daniel Alfred Duke, 50, was killed when his truck left the road, struck a ditch and overturned.

Duke, who troopers said was not using his seat belt, was ejected, and died at the scene.

The crash occurred on Fairview Road near Owens Road, approximately four miles north of Gadsden, in Etowah County.


how to add google maps to html

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight shooting, 2 females injured
Woodlawn High School moving to remote learning
Woodlawn High School moving to remote learning on Monday
Person shot, killed near downtown Birmingham
Person shot, killed near downtown Birmingham
Coast Guard searching for 3 missing kids in New Orleans
Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
‘For lack of a better word, she just snapped’: Arby’s ex-employee accused of throwing hot grease on customer

Latest News

Barons baseball & barbecue
Barons baseball & barbecue
Source WBRC video
Tuscaloosa City Schools enters historic agreement with Shelton State Community College
Upshur County treehouse
Upshur County man repurposes wrecked plane into treehouse
Profit Pump
Profit Pump: 100 years after first patient uses insulin, out-of-pocket costs continue to climb