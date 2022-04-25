LawCall
25-year-old killed in crash Sunday night

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 25-year-old was killed in a single car wreck around 10 o clock Sunday night according to officials.

Enrique Isaac Morales was driving along Parkwood Drive near Bynum Leatherwood Road when his vehicle left the road, struck a ditch and overturned.

Morales was not wearing a seatbelt according to officials and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was about 5 miles west of the Anniston City limits.

An investigation is currently underway.

