1 person injured when sewage truck overturned in Chilton Co.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Part of County Road 37 in Chilton County was closed Monday, April 25, after a sewage truck overturned. One person had minor injuries.

Cedar Grove Fire Department crews responded to the overturned sewage truck in the 2000 block of County Rd 37 around 12:20 p.m. County Road 37 was closed between County Road 753 and County Road 238.

Update: County Road 37 is now back open. At approximately 12:20 Cedar Grove Fire Department was dispatched to the...

Posted by Cedar Grove Fire Department- Chilton County, AL. on Monday, April 25, 2022

Cedar Grove Fire Department units said the truck leaked material. One person was treated for minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Cedar Grove responded with Engine 19-1, Rescue 19-1, and Rescue 19-2 along with 8 personnel. Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, Chilton County EMA, Regional Paramedical Services, Inc., and Alabama State Troopers also responded.


