Woodlawn High School moving to remote learning on Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham City Schools say Woodlawn High School will move to remote learning on April 25, 2022.

Officials say the move to remote learning is due to an issue with the air conditioning system.

