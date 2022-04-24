LawCall
Overnight shooting, 2 females injured

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway by Birmingham Police after a shooting was reported early Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Two females arrived at UAB Hospital around 3:30 a.m. with non-life threatening gun shot wounds. No more information has been released at this time as the investigation is ongoing. We will provide more details as they are made available.

