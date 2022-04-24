FIRST ALERT: Sunny Sunday and clear skies ahead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -We have seen some increase in clouds overnight as the southeasterly winds bring more moisture back into the region allowing for slightly more humid conditions through the end of the weekend as dew points climb back to or above 60-degrees indicating the returning moisture. We are expecting more sunshine today with some increase in clouds later this afternoon, but no rain is expected through the end of the weekend.

Sunday morning weather (WBRC)

By later tonight the ridge of high pressure responsible for our sunny warm weekend will move over the Southeast Atlantic Coast, and when combined with a developing area of low pressure to the north, will help increase the moisture return over the area. This will continue the pattern of increasing clouds and a chance for showers and thunderstorms beginning in West and Northwest Alabama Monday afternoon and continuing to spread east through the overnight hours.

The chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue spreading south and east through Tuesday before the passage of a cold front brings a significant change in temperatures from Tuesday night through Wednesday. A ridge of high pressure will again build over the area from Wednesday through Thursday leading to more sunny, dry conditions going into the second half of the week.

The high will build to the east by Friday as another storm system develops to the west. A front will move south and east and with the arrival of another disturbance there may enough moisture return to bring a slight chance for showers in Northwest Alabama by the end of the week or the beginning of the upcoming weekend. With the increasingly southerly wind flow temperatures will warm again from Wednesday through Friday with highs again topping 80-degrees by Friday afternoon.

Finally, if you’re traveling to The Gulf Coast a High Rip Current Risk remains in effect through late Monday night in Coastal Baldwin, Mobile, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Escambia counties. Breaking waves of 3 to 5 feet are expected through the weekend for the surf zone across coastal sections of Alabama and Northwest Florida. Always swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If you are unable to swim to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Also, the UV Index will be very high for the next couple of days so don’t forget the sunscreen!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.