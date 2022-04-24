FIRST ALERT: More simmering, spring sunshine!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A downright perfect Saturday across central Alabama thanks to warm, spring sunshine in place! Expect more of the same tomorrow, though a few passing clouds will build in from the west overnight and stick around at least through part of the morning tomorrow. Lows overnight will only fall into the 60s with partly cloudy skies and a light southeast wind in place. Winds will continue to flow out the southeast tomorrow, helping temperatures to climb into the low to mid 80s again. Weather will be warm and dry for the Geico 500 at Talladega tomorrow, too. Remember, the UV Index is starting to go up this time of year, so be mindful of wearing sunscreen if you’re spending any time outdoors!

Monday will start off mild in the 60s with partly cloudy skies again. Our Next Big Thing is a strong cold front headed toward the Southeast early Tuesday that will bring a chance of rain as early as Monday evening. Fortunately, this system will not produce any severe weather, but a few thunderstorms are not out of the question with the incoming rain. Rain totals should stay well below half an inch. Isolated showers will be possible across northwest Alabama Monday afternoon and evening, but the rest of us will get in on scattered showers by Monday overnight and Tuesday morning. Any showers should come to an end by Tuesday afternoon as cooler and drier air filters in across the state. Highs will go from the mid 80s on Monday to low 70s on Tuesday.

The rest of the work week looks dry with Wednesday the coolest day. Morning lows will fall to the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with highs in the low to mid 70s on Wednesday under a cloud-free sky. Afternoon temperatures will rebound to near 80 on Thursday with more of us on the other side of 80 for Friday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Our next chance of rain likely won’t arrive until NEXT weekend, but models disagree on whether thundershowers look more likely on Saturday or Sunday. For now, we have a 30% chance of rain on both days, but we’ll fine-tune in the days ahead. Regardless, next weekend looks warm again with highs in the low 80s and lows near 60.

