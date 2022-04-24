Crews respond to fire at Jacksonville Christian Academy

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews in Jacksonville responded to a fire at Jacksonville Christian Academy on Saturday evening, April 23, 2022.

So far, there is no word on what led to this fire breaking out, or if anyone is injured.

We will keep you updated at this story develops.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.