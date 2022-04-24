LawCall
Coast Guard searching for 3 missing kids in New Orleans

(Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Kelley/Coast Guard)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for three missing minors, last seen in the water near the Crescent City Connection Bridge in New Orleans. According to the Coast Guard, they were last seen entering the water just before sunset on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Those missing are a 15-year-old male, a 14-year-old female and an 8-year-old female, according to the Coast Guard.

Multiple crews are on the search including Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, two Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team New Orleans boat crews, the Coast Guard Cutter Sawfish crew, Coast Guard Station New Orleans boat crew and New Orleans Police and Fire Departments.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

