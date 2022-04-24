Blount County Sheriff hopes to raise deputy salaries with help of new fund

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A bill signed by Governor Ivey is giving the Blount County Sheriff’s Office the ability to host fundraising events in an official capacity, with the creation of a new special projects fund.

Sheriff Mark Moon is hoping in some time they’ll be able to raise enough money to give his deputies to get raises, something he says they very well deserve.

“They run into places that most people are running away from,” said the sheriff. “They put on that badge and that gun everyday knowing that they may not come back home to their loved ones and that they face dangers that most people don’t even think about.”

Sheriff Moon has high respect for his deputies and says they deserve to be paid more. Unfortunately, he says right now it’s difficult to find extra money in the budget for raises.

“It’s always a struggle for us,” he said. “Blount County is a rural county... So our tax base is much lower, but we have one of the largest sheriff’s offices with a lot of ground to cover, a lot of areas to cover... We don’t have really the resources we need to provide the amount of deputies that we so desperately need.”

So the sheriff is hoping House Bill 478, signed by the governor three weeks ago, will bring them one step closer to higher wages.

In the bill, it reads: “In Blount County, the sheriff may conduct fund raising events, including, but not limited to, rodeos, and may use the proceeds and profits from the events for any lawful purpose relating to the operation of the office of sheriff.”

Representative Randall Shedd introduced the bill and it passed unanimously.

Their inaugural rodeo allowed the department to put around $75,000 in the new fund.

“I want to raise moneys that we can buy our own patrol vehicles and our own types of equipment, take that burden off of our budget, off of that tax-payer budget, so that we can move moneys from that into salaries so our deputies can get raises,” said Sheriff Moon.

He says they are now brainstorming other fundraising ideas to help increase the department’s budget without hurting the taxpayers. The sheriff says he hopes in a few years time, they’ll make enough to compensate his workers more.

