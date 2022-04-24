Birmingham Stallions defeat Houston Gamblers, 33-28

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions have improved to 2-0 on the season after defeating the Houston Gamblers, 33-28 at Protective Stadium in the first edition of the Double Down Derby.

Stallions quarterback J’Mar Smith finished the game with 214 passing yards and two touchdowns, with just one interception. CJ Marable led the Stallions with 76 yards rushing and one touchdown.

The Stallions defense forced Gamblers’ quarterback Clayton Thorson into three interceptions, with two from Lorenzo Burns, including the game winning interception in the fourth quarter, as the Gamblers drove the ball down the field.

The Stallions will face the New Orleans Breakers at Protective Stadium, on April 30, at 7:00 p.m.

The @USFLStallions take down the Gamblers and win the first edition of The Double Down Derby 🐎 #GiddyUp pic.twitter.com/8NP1GJBA8n — USFL (@USFL) April 24, 2022

