Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Department of Corrections say they are currently searching for an inmate who escaped on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Authorities say Kyle David’s left from his assigned job location at the Red Eagle Work Center around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. David was convicted of murder in 2000.

If you have any information regarding David’s whereabouts, please contact the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

