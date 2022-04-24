LawCall
36-year-old dies in crash near Selma

(Gray Media)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Selma, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 5 a.m. on Sunday, April 24, a single-vehicle crash resulted in the death of 36-year-old Jesse Lee Jr. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, he was ejected from his car when it left the road and went into a ditch. ALEA says he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Lee was pronounced dead on the scene according to ALEA Troopers.

The crash occurred on AL-41 near AL-89, in the Minter community.

Further Information has not been released as the investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as more details are made available.

