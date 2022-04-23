Virginia Samford Theatre still fighting flooding issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The historic Virginia Samford Theatre has dealt with flooding issues for the last two decades. On April 21, a town hall was hosted by the mayor focusing on the challenges facing the city.

One establishment that desperately needs help is the historic Virginia Samford Theatre. The Executive Director tells me they have flooded over a dozen times in the last two decades. Downstairs is where props, costumes and all the office space was located. The team has now moved everything to their higher levels as they work to repair thousands of dollars in damages.

This isn’t a new problem for the theatre and after learning help is over a year away, theatre leaders are working hard on temporary solutions.

“I think that we will have another flood issue within the next two years. So what our committee is doing is, we’re trying to figure out a way to divert the water on our own,” said President of the Virginia Samford Theatre Cathy Rye Gilmore.

They were told a study would need to be done by the city, that would take several months. The question is when money could be pushed to solving the problem. They stress the shows will go on in the meantime and if you wish to learn more or donate to their repair efforts you can visit their website by clicking here.

