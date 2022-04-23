UAB, ADPH bring awareness to adenovirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors from UAB and the Alabama Department of Public Health spoke Friday, April 22, about a recent health alert regarding a new adenovirus strain potentially linked to a pediatric hepatitis outbreak in our state.

The message from doctors is that this is a very rare occurrence, but they want to bring attention to this situation so parents and caregivers can be aware of adenovirus symptoms.

In November of 2021, ADPH and the CDC began investigating an increase in hepatitis in young kids after a cluster of nine children were admitted to hospitals across the state.

They had varying levels of liver injury.

Two of the children had liver failure and had to undergo transplants.

All nine children, who are under the age of 10, tested positive for adenovirus.

“But as far as doing a routine screening or any routine testing for this particular situation in children, you know, that is not something that we’re recommending at this time,” said Assistant State Health Officer for ADPH, Dr. Karen Landers.

The affected children were from all over Alabama, but are not linked to each other in anyway.

Doctors said none of them had any underlying health conditions and had not received a COVID vaccine.

No new cases have been reported since ADPH issued a Health Alert Network (HAN) notification back in February of this year.

“Adenovirus is a known cause of hepatitis, meaning that we know that it can affect the liver, but what was surprising about this specific cluster was the frequency and severity of their presentation,” said Assistant Professor in the Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at UAB and Children’s of Alabama, Dr. Henry Shiau.

Doctors said symptoms of this strain of adenovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, and fever, often accompanied by respiratory symptoms.

It’s typically diagnosed through blood or stool samples, or nasal swabs.

Doctors said infections are typically mild and often clear on their own with over-the-counter treatment, but there’s one telltale sign you should be aware of.

“Signs of jaundice meaning yellowing of the skin, or scleroectamis, which is yellowing of the eyes, and a majority of these patients who presented had one or the other in conjunction with their vomiting, diarrhea, and subjective fever,” Dr. Shiau explained.

All nine children are doing well now, including the two who had liver transplants.

ADPH will continue to monitor for new cases and encourages parents and caregivers to be aware of their children’s health and seek medical condition whenever there’s a concern.

