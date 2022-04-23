LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Two blocks evacuated as commercial property fire flares up Friday morning

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The fire began just prior to noon on Friday, April 22 and Birmingham Fire are still working to determine the cause of the fire. Crews were dispatched at 11:51 a.m. and were immediately told chemicals were inside the building.

They soon learned Isopentane was the chemical on the property. It is used to make light weight fiber glass products. After learning of its presence, the crews decided to take a non intervention approach, letting the fire burn out. The container with the hazardous material was not breached by the flames.

Still residents within two blocks were evacuated out as a precaution, and some remain concerned about the impact this could have on health in the community.

“Since it caught fire it could be a danger to the whole neighborhood. There is little children around here. If it is hazardous to your health, I mean I am already sick, I don’t need anything else,” said neighborhood resident Clifford Sanders.

We spoke with Birmingham Fire who says air quality was not hurt. A Jefferson County Health representative said their air quality investigation unit has not been called, and they would if air quality was threatened.

Firefighters stayed on the scene until 5:00 p.m. ensuring no hot spots allowed the flames to pop up. That is also when neighbors were allowed to return to home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Silvers is wanted for questioning by Cherokee Co. Sheriff investigators.
Cherokee Co. authorities looking for person of interest after body found on Georgia road
Assistant District Attorney Michael Caddell, Jr was held in contempt of court and sentenced to...
West Ala. prosecutor held in contempt of court, sentenced to jail
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
UPDATE: Drowning victim’s body recovered from Coosa River
One injured in shooting in Bessemer
Missouri native killed in Bessemer shooting

Latest News

Doctors from UAB and the Alabama Department of Public Health spoke Friday about a recent health...
UAB, ADPH bring awareness to adenovirus
The historic Virginia Samford Theatre has dealt with flooding issues for the last two decades....
Virginia Samford Theatre still fighting flooding issues
Man pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter in shooting death of 11-year-old
Man pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter in shooting death of 11-year-old
NASCAR drivers and fans help celebrate Earth Day
NASCAR drivers and fans help celebrate Earth Day
Red Cross ending involvement in Branch Heights community
Red Cross ending involvement in Branch Heights community