Two blocks evacuated as commercial property fire flares up Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The fire began just prior to noon on Friday, April 22 and Birmingham Fire are still working to determine the cause of the fire. Crews were dispatched at 11:51 a.m. and were immediately told chemicals were inside the building.

They soon learned Isopentane was the chemical on the property. It is used to make light weight fiber glass products. After learning of its presence, the crews decided to take a non intervention approach, letting the fire burn out. The container with the hazardous material was not breached by the flames.

Still residents within two blocks were evacuated out as a precaution, and some remain concerned about the impact this could have on health in the community.

“Since it caught fire it could be a danger to the whole neighborhood. There is little children around here. If it is hazardous to your health, I mean I am already sick, I don’t need anything else,” said neighborhood resident Clifford Sanders.

We spoke with Birmingham Fire who says air quality was not hurt. A Jefferson County Health representative said their air quality investigation unit has not been called, and they would if air quality was threatened.

Firefighters stayed on the scene until 5:00 p.m. ensuring no hot spots allowed the flames to pop up. That is also when neighbors were allowed to return to home.

