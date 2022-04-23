LawCall
Three cars overturned in wreck in Tarrant

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Tarrant Police Department say three cars overturned after a wreck on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Authorities say this happened in the area of Erwin Dairy Road. Police responded to a mutual aid request from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

So far, no word on how many people were in the cars, or the extent of their injuries.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

