One death reported in Etowah County house fire

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 9:32 a.m. on April 23, 2022, Etowah County Sheriff’s Deputies and Ivalee Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire. The report came from Millers Hollow Road. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, it was also reported that someone was still inside the building.

When they arrived on the scene, the Ivalee Volunteer Fire Department and Sheriff Deputies began a rescue attempt according to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Sheriff’s Investigators and fire investigators with Etowah County Arson Task Force and State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating further. We will update the story as more information is made available.

