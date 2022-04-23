LawCall
“My Jeffco” app streamlines communication and requests from Jefferson County citizens

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - If you need to report a pothole or an issue with the sewer system, Jefferson County now has an app for that.

There are more than 30 municipalities in Jefferson County, and sometimes it’s hard to know who to call when you have a problem.

The “My Jeffco” app simplifies that process and lets you know who’s responsible for an issue.

The app also helps you connect with basic information about the county, as well as make requests.

All you have to do is download the app onto your smartphone and create an account.

The app uses geo-tracking, so if you want to report something like a pothole, a problem with the sewer, or illegal dumping in your area, the app can map your location and tell you whether your issue is handled by the county.

You can also see if other people have made similar requests and you should get a response within 48 hours.

The County Manager said the app will help communication run more efficiently.

“It’ll help us serve them better by getting the correct information that they’re asking for to them in a much more timely manner. It’ll help us be accountable because we’ll have a record of it that the citizen can look at as we go. There won’t be any question about have we done it yet or not, and hopefully it’ll help us earn trust with the citizens,” said Jefferson County Manager, Cal Markert.

Markert said the app cost the county about $80,000 and has been in development for more than a year.

