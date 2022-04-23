Man pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter in shooting death of 11-year-old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office say a man has pled guilty after an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in a hunting incident in Pinson.

Joshua Burks pled guilty for the death of 11-year-old Troy Ellis. Ellis was shot and killed in 2020 while he and his father were in the woods to hunt turkey.

Burks was sentenced to 15 years, but he will only serve six months of the sentence in the Jefferson County Jail. After his time in jail, Burks will be released to serve three years of probation.

