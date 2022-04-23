LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Hueytown PD: Arby’s employee throws hot grease on customer

Police in Hueytown are investigating after an Arby’s employee allegedly threw hot grease on a...
Police in Hueytown are investigating after an Arby’s employee allegedly threw hot grease on a customer on Saturday, April 23, 2022.(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Hueytown are investigating after an Arby’s employee allegedly threw hot grease on a customer on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Authorities say they responded to calls of an altercation between an employee and a customer. Police believe the employee threw grease on the customer in the drive thru.

Officials with Hueytown Fire and Rescue gave medical treatment to the victim on scene, and they were taken to the hospital to treat their burns.

The employee was taken into custody. No other injuries were reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
Chilton County School District demanding more than $23,000 from an employee after overpaying...
Chilton County School District demanding more than $23,000 from an employee after overpaying her for nearly six years
Parents frustrated over childcare cutting back hours
Parents frustrated over childcare center cutting hours, CEO says there was no other choice
3 men accused of selling Vape Cartridges/THC Products to minors
3 men accused of selling vape cartridges/THC products to minors in Hoover
Commercial fire investigation on Avenue B in Birmingham
Hazmat crews respond to commercial building fire in Birmingham

Latest News

Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Montgomery
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Montgomery
Crews battle apartment complex fire in Pleasant Grove
Crews battle apartment complex fire in Pleasant Grove
Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a drowning that...
Authorities investigating drowning in Shelby County
Three cars overturned in wreck in Tarrant
Three cars overturned in wreck in Tarrant