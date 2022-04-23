LawCall
FIRST ALERT: Above average temperatures through the weekend

WBRC Saturday Morning Weather
By Fred Hunter
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A broad ridge of high pressure will continue dominating the weather for the beginning of the weekend with temperatures running several degrees above average. A south/southeasterly wind flow will continue to bring warm Gulf air into the region, but higher dew points are not expected meaning the air will still feel relatively dry even with the warm temperatures.

WBRC Saturday Morning Weather
WBRC Saturday Morning Weather(WBRC)

The ridge will remain roughly in place through the weekend and into the beginning of the new week before rain returns along an approaching cold front with showers possibly returning as early as Monday with the better possibility for rain Tuesday. Winds will become more southwesterly ahead of the cold front as it approaches Northwest Alabama and with the increasing moisture content in the air, we will see those returning chances for showers and thunderstorms as the front approaches.

The rain chances will linger through Tuesday afternoon A shift to a more northwesterly wind flow will signal the return of drier and cooler air once the front passes Tuesday night and we are expecting another period of calm. dry weather for the remainder of the week.

Finally, if you’re heading for the Gulf Coast, a High Rip Current Risk remains in effect through late Monday for Coastal Baldwin and Mobile counties. as well as Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa and Escambia counties. Remember: Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Breaking waves in the surf zone will build to between 3 and 5 feet at times through this weekend along coastal portions of Alabama and the western Florida panhandle. Always swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Stay safe and enjoy your trip to The Coast.

First Alert Weather: 4 p.m. update 4-22-22