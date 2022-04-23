Family and friends celebrate what would have been Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s 6th birthday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The family of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney keeping her memory alive by celebrating her birthday and remembering the good times.

April Thomas can’t help but smile when she think’s about her daughter.

“Very spunky attitude. She loved Peppa Pig. She was just a light. She had a smile that could light up a room,” Thomas said.

Friday would have been Cupcake’s 6th birthday. Family and friends gathering at Railroad Park wearing pink shirts. Pink was Cupcake’s favorite color. They also prayed and released balloons.

It was a moment to remember just how much the little girl was loved. “It’s a celebration..three years in heaven regardless of how tragic the situation is, we can’t celebrate the dark. We are going to always celebrate the beautiful light of her. She has to live through us. She might not be here physically, but she will always live through me and mines. We’re going to celebrate her every year,” Thomas said.

Three years ago, police say Cupcake was kidnapped during a birthday party at a Birmingham housing complex. The search went on for days and received national attention. Sadly, the search came to end when her body was found in a dumpster. Even though it’s still very difficult to talk about, her mother has a message for parents.

“Be aware of what’s always around your door and teach their kids not to accept no candy, nothing from anybody. It could have easily been anybody and you know my baby, she was took right out my cousin’s yard. That’s something I will never forget,” Thomas said.

Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown are facing capital murder and kidnapping charges. Last month, federal prosecutors said they will not seek the death penalty against the two suspects. However, the two could face the death penalty in state court. They have a pre-trial hearing in August.

