LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Crews battle apartment complex fire in Pleasant Grove

Crews battle apartment complex fire in Pleasant Grove
Crews battle apartment complex fire in Pleasant Grove(Annette Rowland)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Red Cross is now offering assistance to more than a dozen people after a fire impacted eight units of an apartment complex in Pleasant Grove on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

This happened at the Brook Lyn Apartment on Brook Lyn Drive. Both Hueytown and Please Grove Fire Departments responded to the fire.

So far, no word on what caused the fire, or if there were any injuries.

The American Red Cross gave emergency financial assistance, mental health services, and offered support to connect people to recovery assistance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
Chilton County School District demanding more than $23,000 from an employee after overpaying...
Chilton County School District demanding more than $23,000 from an employee after overpaying her for nearly six years
Parents frustrated over childcare cutting back hours
Parents frustrated over childcare center cutting hours, CEO says there was no other choice
3 men accused of selling Vape Cartridges/THC Products to minors
3 men accused of selling vape cartridges/THC products to minors in Hoover
Commercial fire investigation on Avenue B in Birmingham
Hazmat crews respond to commercial building fire in Birmingham

Latest News

Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Montgomery
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Montgomery
Police in Hueytown are investigating after an Arby’s employee allegedly threw hot grease on a...
Hueytown PD: Arby’s employee throws hot grease on customer
Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a drowning that...
Authorities investigating drowning in Shelby County
Three cars overturned in wreck in Tarrant
Three cars overturned in wreck in Tarrant