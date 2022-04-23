Crews battle apartment complex fire in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Red Cross is now offering assistance to more than a dozen people after a fire impacted eight units of an apartment complex in Pleasant Grove on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

This happened at the Brook Lyn Apartment on Brook Lyn Drive. Both Hueytown and Please Grove Fire Departments responded to the fire.

So far, no word on what caused the fire, or if there were any injuries.

The American Red Cross gave emergency financial assistance, mental health services, and offered support to connect people to recovery assistance.

