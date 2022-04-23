Birmingham Police say Real Time Crime Center has helped solve more than 150 cases in 6 months

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Six months after it’s launch, Birmingham Police said the Real Time Crime Center has helped solve more than 150 crimes throughout the city, including homicide and gun crime.

“It has been a game changer and a force multiplier,” Officer Rodarius Mauldin with BPD said. “It has been a great asset.”

BPD reports that since July 2021, the Real Time Crime center has helped recover 37 stolen vehicles and helped rescue an abducted child using FLOCK cameras.

Mauldin said because of the crime center, 70 people have been taken into custody in connection with crimes like robberies, homicides, car thefts, and drugs. He said they were also able to get 17 guns off those suspects.

“We are conversing with the Real Time Crime Center each and everyday,” Mauldin said. “It provides an extra safety net for our officers as they are responding to our violent offenders.”

Mauldin said the crime center is a game changer for the department and gives them more hands on deck for all types of crime.

“Most larger crimes stem from the smaller crimes,” Mauldin said. “Wherever we have resources at, when we get a call to that area, our communications team works cohesively with the Real Time Crime Center personnel. We look at resources in those area and tell offices what is going on. A lot of the calls that come in are just based off of real time crime center information.”

He said so far in 2022, the crime center has helped them recover 18 stolen cars, four stolen guns, and 48 suspects have been taken into custody so far.

