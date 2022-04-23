Authorities investigating drowning in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a drowning that happened on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Authorities say this happened near Helena River Road. Authorities are asking for help from the Calera Dive Team to retrieve the victim.

So far, no word on how this happened, or the identity of the victim.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

