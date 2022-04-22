‘You’re going to Disney World!’: Magic Moments, Hoover High surprise 9-year-old Ja’Liyah with trip

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A special surprise for a special 9-year-old Birmingham girl.

On Friday, April 22, 2022, 9-year-old Ja’Liyah was surprised with a weeklong vacation to Disney World with her family.

Hoover High School students and Magic Moments presented Ja’Liyah with the surprise vacation during a special ceremony at I3Academy in Birmingham.

In November, Ja’Liyah suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a stray bullet. She was caught in the crossfire of two men shooting in Birmingham. She was stabilized by paramedics and rushed to emergency surgery to remove the bullet. Ja’Layiah was permanently paralyzed and she also suffered a stroke as a result of the shooting, according to Magic Moments officials.

Ja’Liyah will get the chance to just be a kid again during an all-expense paid trip of a lifetime. Along with her parents and siblings, Ja’Liyah will enjoy all of the parks at Disney World, Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, SeaWorld, and more during her magic moment.

Ja’Liyah had a huge smile on her face when the surprise was revealed!

