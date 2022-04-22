Woman shot at Hay Court in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon at Hay Court.

VCU and TPD say a woman was shot, but she does not have life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say possible suspects are in custody.

