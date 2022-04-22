Sources: Sexual assault investigation underway at Lauderdale County High School

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, WAFF received tips about a possible sexual assault involving athletes at a school in Rogersville.

WAFF has confirmed the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault involving Lauderdale County High School students. Several sources tell WAFF that the investigation involved a sexual assault that was reported about two weeks ago.

The Lauderdale County Board of Education released the following statement when asked for comment on the investigation: “The Lauderdale County Board of Education is aware of the allegations regarding an incident at Lauderdale County High School and is cooperating with local authorities.”

Sources also say students on the Lauderdale County High School baseball team are accused of sexually assaulting another member of the team at the school.

