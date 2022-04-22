Shelton State Community College, Tuscaloosa City Schools System partner for ‘You are In!’

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelton State Community College and the Tuscaloosa City Schools System partnered on a new opportunity for high school graduates.

Starting in April 2022, all graduates of the Tuscaloosa City Schools will be automatically accepted to Shelton State Community College. All they have to have is a photo ID and to complete a free entrance process to register for classes.

“Shelton State Community College is excited to partner with the Tuscaloosa City Schools to offer all graduating seniors a pathway to college,” said Dr. Chris Cox, interim president of Shelton State Community College.

It is the first time TCS and SSCC have worked on a partnership for admission.

“We want to ensure that all TCS graduates have a plan when they graduate high school, whether the student is employed, enlisted or enrolled,” said TCS Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria. “This partnership helps gives students a path forward and assists them in the process of furthering their education.”

