LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Shelton State Community College, Tuscaloosa City Schools System partner for ‘You are In!’

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelton State Community College and the Tuscaloosa City Schools System partnered on a new opportunity for high school graduates.

Starting in April 2022, all graduates of the Tuscaloosa City Schools will be automatically accepted to Shelton State Community College. All they have to have is a photo ID and to complete a free entrance process to register for classes.

“Shelton State Community College is excited to partner with the Tuscaloosa City Schools to offer all graduating seniors a pathway to college,” said Dr. Chris Cox, interim president of Shelton State Community College.

It is the first time TCS and SSCC have worked on a partnership for admission.

“We want to ensure that all TCS graduates have a plan when they graduate high school, whether the student is employed, enlisted or enrolled,” said TCS Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria. “This partnership helps gives students a path forward and assists them in the process of furthering their education.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Silvers is wanted for questioning by Cherokee Co. Sheriff investigators.
Cherokee Co. authorities looking for person of interest after body found on Georgia road
Assistant District Attorney Michael Caddell, Jr was held in contempt of court and sentenced to...
West Ala. prosecutor held in contempt of court, sentenced to jail
UPDATE: Drowning victim’s body recovered from Coosa River
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting
Deputies investigating shooting in Jefferson County
The bride, Danya Glenny (left), and the caterer, Joycelyn Bryant (right), were both charged...
Bride, caterer charged after lacing wedding food with drugs, sickening guests, officials say

Latest News

I-20/59 WB @ MP123.0 before Exit 123 US78/Arkadelphia Rd in Jefferson County.
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59WB by Arkadelphia
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Commercial fire investigation
Hazmat crews respond to commercial building fire in Birmingham
Authorities say possible suspects are in custody.
Woman shot at Hay Court in Tuscaloosa