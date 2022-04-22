LawCall
Red Cross and ARCH help Branch Heights tornado victims

Storm recovery in Greene County
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Red Cross returned to the Branch Heights community in Eutaw on Thursday, April 21, to help continued tornado recovery efforts.

Dozens of homes suffered damaged, some beyond repair. The Greene County Housing Authority told WBRC earlier in the week that as many 26 families and 110 people have been affected by tornado that struck there a week ago.

Thursday, the Red Cross met with some those folks. Red Cross volunteers worked with them to see if they needed help with disaster emergency supplies like tarps and water. Or if their immediate need was housing.

“It has been a significant change for the clients, for the people who have been affected by the storm and we take that very seriously. What we are here to do is make sure that they can start their recovery process,” Selena Hardy with the American Red Cross explained.

The Red Cross is working with the Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless or ARCH to make sure people in need of emergency housing can get it.

