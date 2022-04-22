One injured in shooting in Bessemer

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Police say this happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Berkley Avenue. One person was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries. Police say, so far, no one is in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

