One injured in shooting in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Police say this happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Berkley Avenue. One person was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries. Police say, so far, no one is in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.