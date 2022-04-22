LawCall
NASCAR racer encouraging organ donations

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - NASCAR is back in full-swing at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, and one driver wants to encourage organ donations, after his own mother’s organs helped dozens of people.

Joey Gase has been racing for over two decades, and this weekend will be another chance to not only do that, but hopefully save some lives.

Donate Life will adorn his two cars to encourage people to become a registered organ donor and have conversations about donations with family members.

Gase tells WBRC this is something he’s really passionate about.

Unfortunately, Gase lost his mom Mary in April 2011 to a sudden brain aneurysm. The doctor asked the family if Mary would be an organ, eye, and tissue donor.

The racer says Mary was the kind of person who, if she couldn’t continue her life, she would want to help others continue theirs. Even though Mary’s life was cut short, she was able to leave a lasting impact on dozens of families.

“We found out she was able to help save and improve the lives of 66 people which was amazing to us,” he said. “We thought it could be two or three and a lot of people only think about the organ donation side, not the tissue and eye side which is super important.”

Joey Gase dedicates much of what he does now to raise awareness for donations and honor those affected by them.

When you see cars 35 and 53 this weekend, Gase hopes it will encourage people to register and spark conversation between families.

