LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Miss. judge says teen’s possession charge will be dismissed if she retakes ACT, gets into community college

(WLOX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRENADA, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi judge says he will dismiss a teen girl’s possession charge if she retakes the ACT and gets into community college.

Judge Carlos Moore of Grenada made the statement in a Facebook post.

He said that an 18-year-old girl appeared before him in court where she was facing a possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle charge. It was her first offense.

Moore said she finished high school and now works at a local grocery store. The teen told the judge that she wants to be an engineer, but did not score high enough on the ACT to get into community college.

Moore said he then offered the girl a chance to be in his DO Better ASAP (Alternative Sentencing Accountability Program).

To do this, she has to retake the ACT and get admitted to a community college before August 16. If she does it, her charge will be dismissed.

“She will have a clean record and hopefully go on to do great things,” the judge wrote. “Let’s hope she takes full advantage of this second chance.”

Moore said that the teen’s mother had to encourage her, because, at one point, she asked how much the fine would be.

“She listened to her mother and agreed to DO Better ASAP,” he concluded, before adding the hashtag #SecondChancesMatter.

Judge Carlos Moore is the Managing Partner of The Cochran Firm and the National Bar Association President.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
Commercial fire investigation on Avenue B in Birmingham
Hazmat crews respond to commercial building fire in Birmingham
Authorities say possible suspects are in custody.
Police: Remarks on social media led to shooting in Tuscaloosa, woman hit by gunfire
I-20/59 WB @ MP123.0 before Exit 123 US78/Arkadelphia Rd in Jefferson County.
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59WB by Arkadelphia
3 men accused of selling Vape Cartridges/THC Products to minors
3 men accused of selling vape cartridges/THC products to minors in Hoover

Latest News

The family of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney keeping her memory alive by celebrating her birthday...
Family and friends celebrate what would have been Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s 6th birthday
Parents frustrated over childcare cutting back hours
Parents frustrated over childcare center cutting hours, CEO says there was no other choice
Chilton County School District demanding more than $23,000 from an employee after overpaying...
Chilton County School District demanding more than $23,000 from an employee after overpaying her for nearly six years
Parents frustrated by shrinking daycare hours
Parents frustrated by shrinking daycare hours
Chilton Co. teacher overpaid, told she owes $23K
Chilton Co. teacher overpaid, told she owes $23K