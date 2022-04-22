LawCall
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59WB by Arkadelphia

I-20/59 WB @ MP123.0 before Exit 123 US78/Arkadelphia Rd in Jefferson County.
I-20/59 WB @ MP123.0 before Exit 123 US78/Arkadelphia Rd in Jefferson County.(ALGO Traffic)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash on I-20/59 WB before Exit 123 US78/Arkadelphia Rd in Jefferson County closed lanes, according to ALGO Traffic crews.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022.

No word on injuries.

