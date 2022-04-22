Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59WB by Arkadelphia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash on I-20/59 WB before Exit 123 US78/Arkadelphia Rd in Jefferson County closed lanes, according to ALGO Traffic crews.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022.

No word on injuries.

Major Crash on I-20/59 WB @ MP 123 before Exit 123 US78/Arkadelphia Rd in Jefferson County. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/qdK8BUtM7J — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) April 22, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.