Heart Gallery Alabama: Brianna & Ciana

Brianna, born February 2005, is very shy, but family oriented. She enjoys watching movies, playing games on her laptop, talking with friends, doing her nails, and attending church. Brianna is interested in playing on the high school basketball team. When she finishes high school, she would like to open her own nail salon. Her favorite holiday is Christmas because she can be with her siblings and eat! Her favorite restaurant is McDonald’s.

Ciana, born October 2006, is shy, but very friendly and sweet. She has a contagious smile. Ciana enjoys basketball, football and dancing. Some of her favorite things include spending time outside, eating hot wings, listening to music, and watching shows on the Disney Channel. Her favorite holiday is Christmas!

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.