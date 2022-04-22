Hazmat crews respond to commercial building fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Employees had to evacuate a commercial building following a fire on Avenue B in Birmingham on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service crews confirmed fire and Hazmat crews were on the scene of a working fire at a commercial building at 3550 Avenue B. Firefighters said there was an unknown chemical present in the building.

All the workers were evacuated, according to BFRS.

No one was hurt.

This is a developing story.

