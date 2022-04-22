Habitat For Humanity fundraiser Sunday in memory of University of Alabama graduate

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The death of a former University of Alabama student has spurred others to support a fundraiser for an organization that he was a big part of.

Daniel Nielsen spent countless hours helping Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa. He died last year at the age of 24. Now members of UA’s MBAA program are having a fundraiser Sunday to help Habitat for Humanity. They want to raise $100,000.

During his life, Nielsen was a key part of several fundraisers and home building projects for that charity. Organizers feel he made a big impact in Tuscaloosa through Habitat for Humanity and want to use money from the fundraiser to build a new Habitat home in his honor.

“He helped build 17 Habitat For Humanity houses. He helped raise $200,000. He led the campaign for the project and led the build for Sonya King’s house in Tuscaloosa,” according to Gabi Gevers, an MBA candidate with the University of Alabama. “And I like to think Daniel saw that his effort and time being put into Habitat was going to a truly good cause and making the lives of some very fortunate folks better,” John Pelham, another UA MBA student added.

The fundraiser is Sunday April 24th at Heat Pizza Bar and Government Plaza. It’s happening from noon to 4pm. Admission is free, wristbands are $10. Several activities are planned during the event.

