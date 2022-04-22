LawCall
Georgia woman killed in Pickens Co. crash

The victim has been identified as Jill E. Suchik of Greensboro, Georgia.
The victim has been identified as Jill E. Suchik of Greensboro, Georgia.(WAFF)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 76-year-old woman died when the SUV she was a passenger in left the road and hit a bridge, according to State Troopers.

The victim has been identified as Jill E. Suchik of Greensboro, Georgia.

State Troopers say the single-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 p.m. April 21 on U.S. 82 near the 13 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Reform, in Pickens County.

Suchik, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, died at the scene.

The driver, Martin S. Suchik, 76, also of Greensboro Georgia, was injured and taken to UAB Hospital.

