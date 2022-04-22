Georgia woman killed in Pickens Co. crash

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 76-year-old woman died when the SUV she was a passenger in left the road and hit a bridge, according to State Troopers.

The victim has been identified as Jill E. Suchik of Greensboro, Georgia.

State Troopers say the single-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 p.m. April 21 on U.S. 82 near the 13 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Reform, in Pickens County.

Suchik, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, died at the scene.

The driver, Martin S. Suchik, 76, also of Greensboro Georgia, was injured and taken to UAB Hospital.

