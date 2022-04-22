Gene Stallings supporting Rise Center in Tuscaloosa Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At 87 years old, legendary Alabama coach Gene Stallings is still giving back to the Tuscaloosa community, this time it’s the CHIP in for RISE Charity Golf Tournament.

Coach Stallings said he is all about giving back to the kids, especially through organizations like the Rise Center in Tuscaloosa, which is a resource center for children with special needs. Stallings’ son, Johnny, had Down syndrome, so this cause is very close to his heart.

“What a great organization and the people who play in this golf tournament,” Stallings said. “I would love to see everyone win if they could, but the real winner are the kids in the Rise program.”

In addition to the golf tournament, a silent auction helps raise money for the program.

Coach Stallings of course talked football too. He isn’t a big fan of the new landscape of college athletics with NIL and the transfer portal. But he is always proud to still be part of the sport and loves seeing both Alabama and Auburn succeed he said, until Auburn is playing the Crimson Tide.

