First Alert for sunshine and warm temperatures Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! Today is Earth Day and the weather is looking wonderful! We are starting out the morning dry with a mostly clear sky on First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite. High pressure is in place keeping us dry and quiet for today and for the weekend. You may need a light jacket to the start the day as temperatures are mostly in the 50s and 60s. It’s a refreshing start to the day. With dry air in place, temperatures are forecast to rapidly warm up today. We will likely see temperatures in the mid to upper 70s by noon. Plan for a sunny sky today with highs in the lower 80s. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph. If you have evening plans, the weather is looking fantastic! Temperatures are likely to cool into the upper 70s by 7 PM. Plan for temperatures to drop into the lower 70s by 9-10 PM. It should be a great evening for Barons Baseball or for the USFL game at Protective Stadium.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend looks to remain dry and very warm. Morning lows are forecast to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are predicting high temperatures to warm into the low to mid 80s. We will likely see a mostly sunny sky Saturday with a few more clouds late Sunday evening. Weather should be fantastic for all USFL games Saturday. We could see a few more clouds move in Saturday evening/night, but we should remain dry. Plan for temperatures in the 70s if you plan to cheer on the Birmingham Stallions at 6 PM. If you plan on attending the Geico 500 Sunday afternoon in Talladega, you’ll want to grab the hat, sunglasses, and wear some sunscreen. Temperatures will likely climb into the mid 80s.

Next Big Thing: The next big thing we can expect across Central Alabama is the chance for scattered showers and storms early next week. A cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Monday night into Tuesday. We are introducing a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms in northwest Alabama Monday evening. Ahead of the front, we could see highs in the mid 80s Monday afternoon. The cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Monday night into Tuesday giving us a chance for scattered showers and storms. I don’t see an organized severe threat with this system, but I can’t rule out an isolated strong storm. The rain should move out Tuesday afternoon/evening. Rain chance Tuesday around 40%. Rainfall totals aren’t too impressive with this system. Most of us could pick up a half inch or less.

Looking Ahead: We’ll likely cool down closer to average for the middle part of next week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows will also end up cooler with temperatures in the 40s next Wednesday and Thursday morning. A warming trend is expected by the end of next week with highs returning to the 80s and lows in the 50s. Rest of next week is looking dry.

