Experts weigh in on summer travel impact on gas prices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s state average for gas prices are around $3.83 a gallon, that is down 21 cents from a month ago.

Alabama Triple A is expecting more drivers on the road this summer than ever, but they said you can likely expect these prices to stay steady.

Clay Ingram with Alabama Triple A said you can find gas for as low as $3.50 right now. That is the lowest its been in months.

Ingram said it all depends on crude oil prices and they are fluctuating above and below a dollar everyday. But, even with changes in crude prices, what you are paying at the pump has stayed pretty close to the same, and Ingram says that is an indicator for steady prices this summer.

“We may see a little fluctuation as we go depending on demand,” Ingram said. “When we get around Memorial Day, we have a spike in demand, so we could see higher prices then. But, we could also see them drift downwards a little bit as well.”

Ingram said last time crude prices were at what they are now, you were paying about 40 cents less for gas. He said that means there is wiggle room and we could even see prices go down a few more cents in the coming weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.