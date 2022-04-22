LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Eutaw storm damage spawns goodness more than a week later

By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - The Red Cross is ending its involvement in Branch Heights in Eutaw. That’s the neighborhood hit hard from a strong storm on April 13, 2022.

More than a week after the storm, residents at Branch Heights continue to get a helping hand, not only from the Red Cross, but from several organizations.

Hundreds of meals have been distributed to those directly impacted by the storm. The focus now is on the long term recovery.

“It will focus on the clients and the long term, helping get contractors providing them with clothes and any health issues they might have,” said Red Cross volunteer Eddie Henderson.

“It’s going to be a long process. We’re still in the process of assessing. We have FEMA, Red Cross, EMA and we’re doing the best we can but there is a lot of damage, yes,” said Greene County Housing Authority Director Anita Lewis.

The damage assessment continues, which means at this point no one really knows the dollar amount just how much damage the storm inflicted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Silvers is wanted for questioning by Cherokee Co. Sheriff investigators.
Cherokee Co. authorities looking for person of interest after body found on Georgia road
Assistant District Attorney Michael Caddell, Jr was held in contempt of court and sentenced to...
West Ala. prosecutor held in contempt of court, sentenced to jail
UPDATE: Drowning victim’s body recovered from Coosa River
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting
Deputies investigating shooting in Jefferson County
One injured in shooting in Bessemer
Missouri native killed in Bessemer shooting

Latest News

3 men accused of selling Vape Cartridges/THC Products to minors
3 men accused of selling vape cartridges/THC products to minors in Hoover
NASCAR racer encouraging organ donations
NASCAR racer encouraging organ donations
Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County new app
Source: WBRC video
Hazmat crews respond to commercial building fire in Birmingham
Source: WBRC video
Families repairing lives and houses