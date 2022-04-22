Eutaw storm damage spawns goodness more than a week later

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - The Red Cross is ending its involvement in Branch Heights in Eutaw. That’s the neighborhood hit hard from a strong storm on April 13, 2022.

More than a week after the storm, residents at Branch Heights continue to get a helping hand, not only from the Red Cross, but from several organizations.

Hundreds of meals have been distributed to those directly impacted by the storm. The focus now is on the long term recovery.

“It will focus on the clients and the long term, helping get contractors providing them with clothes and any health issues they might have,” said Red Cross volunteer Eddie Henderson.

“It’s going to be a long process. We’re still in the process of assessing. We have FEMA, Red Cross, EMA and we’re doing the best we can but there is a lot of damage, yes,” said Greene County Housing Authority Director Anita Lewis.

The damage assessment continues, which means at this point no one really knows the dollar amount just how much damage the storm inflicted.

